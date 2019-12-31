THE YEAR IN REVIEW: JANUARY THRU MARCH

During the first four issues of 2020, the Review will take a look back at the top stories that made the front page during 2019, the year that was.

This week, January through March.

The Perry County Circuit Court Clerk’s office announced in January that it could now accept online payments of fines and fees.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance issued a warning that still holds true today: during the holidays and beginning of a new year, scammers who want to take your money increase their activities.

Perry County Cub Scout Pack 3410 was re-chartered with gold status.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported that Perry ranked 79 out of the state’s 95 counties in health outcomes, 81 in length of life, 36 in quality of life, 78 in health factors, 68 in health behaviors, 95 (last place) in clinical care, 69 in social/economic factors, and number two in physical environment.

The US Postal Service announced that a first class stamp would go up from 50 to 55 cents at the end of January.

MLConnect reported steady progress on providing fiber optic communications to all counties in the MLEC service area.

The Buffalo River Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation won state awards for sponsor members, Golden Gobbler status for the fourteenth straight year, and reaching the Half-Million Dollar Club for funds raised.

Miss Miriam Monroe was crowned Homecoming Queen for the PCHS basketball season.

Newly sworn-in Governor Bill Lee was headed to Perry County to deliver the keynote address at the Vikings Legacy Club dinner and induction ceremony of Larry Mackin (Class of 1972), Martha Ruth Edwards (1954), and Lincoln Lineberry (1957).

The Governor’s first executive order was for all departments to focus on helping Tennessee’s fifteen distressed counties, including Perry.

In February, Alex Litle and ….

…….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE……