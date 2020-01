Perry County residents are invited to a reception supporting State Representative Kirk Haston, to be held next Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Princess Theatre, 72 South Main, Lexington.

Special guest will be Speaker of the Tennessee House, Cameron Sexton.

The cost is $20 per person. To RSVP, call or text 731-614-8486 or email wdwatts@gmail.com.