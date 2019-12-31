Linden Family Caring for Disabled Son Experienced Devastating Car Accident

Robert and Pamlyn Grove of Linden are no strangers to the mental, physical, and emotional burdens of medical emergencies.

Their 43-year-old son, James “Micki” West, is living with profound mental retardation with a permanent need for a wheelchair.

But in May, a shocking accident dealt this God-loving family another blow, breaking Micki’s wheelchair and leaving him with severe internal damage.

Today, they are praying for a miracle.

As a moving YouTube video explains, a sudden dust storm kicked up while Micki and his parents were driving through New Mexico.

The storm caused a ten-vehicle accident, during which a rear impact to their accessible van pushed forward the baggage in the rear. The baggage slammed into Micki's

