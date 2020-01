A benefit for Tracy Edwards Broadway will be held this Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Azbill Community Center in Linden, starting at 11:00 a.m. The event will include an auction, cake walk, chances on a Marlin .22 rifle and $100 Walmart card ($1 per chance or six chances for $5).

If you have questions, would like to volunteer, make a cake, or donate an item for auction, contact Bobby Parnell (931-589-5843 or 931-328-4449) or Martha Mitchener (931-589-2466.)