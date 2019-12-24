SCATS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

SCATS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

VAN VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

South Central Area Transit Service is accepting bids for Van Vehicle Maintenance at their office located at 113 Factory Street, Suite #3, Linden, Tennessee 37096. Bids forms may be picked up at his location or may be received by email by sending a request to per-director@scats.sctdd.org. All inquiries should be directed to Evonne Qualls, 931-589-5111, Monday thru Friday 8-4pm.

Bids are due by 4pm on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

The South Central Area Transit Service does not discriminate and encourages all minority and female firms to apply. SCATS reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

