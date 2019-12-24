PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING: COMMISIONER BARBER RESPONDS

The Perry County Commission handled a full agenda at their regular meeting on Monday, December 16, capped by comments from Commissioner Rodger Barber about recent articles in this newspaper.

Since September, following the Commission’s approval of a compensation increase from $200 to $300 per regular meeting, and $75 to $150 per committee meeting, the Review has been including the time length of meetings and total cost of Commissioner pay.

Two issues ago, the Review published a story comparing Perry County’s Commission compensation with ten other counties that either adjoined Perry or were close in population.

Following adjournment, Mr. Barber was asked for a copy of his comments for publication in the Review.

He said, “No,” that he meant for his remarks to be stated “verbally” so his words could not be “manipulated.”

Mr. Barber was told that if he changed his mind, he could send his comments via email by the deadline. As of Thursday at 4:00, the early deadline for this issue, he had not done so.

However, because he read his comments at the meeting, they became part of the recording maintained by the County Clerk who prepares the minutes. That recording is public record.

The Review requested and secured a copy of the recording. A verbatim transcript of Mr. Barber’s remarks appears on page two. In a few instances, a word or short phrase is indecipherable; those omissions are noted in brackets.

