JOE CUNNINGHAM

Mr. Cunningham, 93, of Lobelville, died Sunday December 15, 2019, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Martin Pyle officiating. Burial was at Cunningham-Baker Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Evans Henry Cunningham and Nora Selena Reeves Cunningham. He retired from Consolidated Aluminum and as a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Long Cunningham; a son, Ronald; seven sisters, Lucille, Adroyn, Ruth, Sue, Laverne, Thelma, and Anna Ruth; and two brothers, Clayton and Gene. Survivors include his children, Michael Cunningham and Brent Cunningham, both of Lobelville, Barbara (Greg) Walker of Jackson, and Barry (Robin) Cunningham of Spring Hill; eight grandchildren, Jeannine (Jay) Monroe, Ashley (Chris) O’Guin, Jay (Allison) Walker, Evan (Katarina) Cunningham, Ciara (Tyler) Dudley, Kirk Cunningham, Mathew (Kayla) Cunningham, and Christian (Shelby) Cunningham; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.