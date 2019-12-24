COMMISSIONER BARBER’S DECEMBER 16TH REMARKS

Following are Commissioner Barber’s remarks at the December 16 meeting:

“The main thing I want to talk about tonight, and I know we’re on the clock and it’s being tracked, and we’ll see it in a future publication, and that’s about what’s been printed in the paper for the last three or four weeks or three or four publications, and that’s about our worthiness as Commissioners to serve the people that we serve here in Perry County.

“So I’m going to bring up some points here that I’ve been going over and to address the certain articles, a campaign that kind of discredits the service we have to do for the people we serve. That’s the only way I can look at it. I would not have thought that after one publication but after three or four, it seems that’s the only way I can take it.

“I want to ask before I get started, has anybody other than Commissioner Lynn Trull been addressed about this from the newspaper? Anybody else? I wanted to ask that public because I’ve already talked with J.B., I knew I couldn’t ask him here, he’s doing something with a trial, I don’t know what it is, but anyway he’s not here, so he said no.

(Here, County Mayor John Carroll said his office was contacted.)

“Your office was, but not any of the Commissioners, right? Okay.

“So let me go over a couple of things I want to talk about. ……

