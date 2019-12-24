CENSUS 2020 RECRUITERS TAKING WORKER APPLICATIONS

Census 2020 Recruiters are seeking applicants for Census Taker jobs, and have partnered with the libraries in Perry County.

A Census Recruiter will be at Linden Library every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., through January. On Fridays, the recruiter will be in the lobby of Lobelville City Hall next to Lobelville Library from 10:00 to 4:00.

Census Taker jobs pay $14 per hour plus 58 cents per mile. The positions are flexible from 20 hours to 40 hours per week. The position includes paid training and weekly pay. Apply on line at 2020census.gov/jobs or stop by the libraries to meet with the recruiter and apply.