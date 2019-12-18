TASK FORCE RECOMMENDS 32ND DISTRICT FORMATION

If the Tennessee legislature follows the recommendation of its own select task force, Perry will join Lewis and Hickman counties as part of a new 32nd Judicial District—separating the trio of counties from the much larger Williamson which will be the lone county in the existing 21st Judicial District.

The Advisory Task Force on the Composition of Judicial Districts recently released its final report on a statewide study of reorganizing judicial districts.

In fact, the task force’s only re-districting recommendation was the formation of the new 32nd District, based on the results of five public hearings, written public comments, and a caseload data study.

At one of those public hearings, thirty people from Perry, Lewis, and Hickman counties attended to “show their solidarity in support of the new district,” the Review reported in June.

Local leaders who spoke at the public hearing were County Mayor John Carroll, Sheriff Nick Weems, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, Rosanna Weems, General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore, and State Representative Kirk Haston.

The formation of the new district came up in the last legislative session—and was approved by the Senate. The bill, co-sponsored by Representative Haston— failed in the House, 42-35 with 16 members abstaining.

Some House members wanted to form the task force to study possible judicial re-districting statewide, and take a comprehensive approach, not just vote on the new 32nd.

The task force report states, “With the exception of Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties, the input from the public received by the Task Force was almost universal in expressing a strong desire that all judicial districts remain as currently configured.”

But, because the demographics of the rural Perry, Lewis, and Hickman counties are so different from Williamson County, the task force found: “Because of demographic changes, the 21st Judicial District should be realigned.

“Over the past several decades, Williamson County has experienced massive population growth. In 1980 the county’s population was 58,108.It is estimated that the current population equals 231,729. Growth is expected to continue,” the report stated.

This “population boom” in Williams County has “caused populations in neighboring counties to perceive a disconnect. Public officials and private citizens from Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties stridently expressed their view that they are ignored by officials in Williamson County,” according to the task force’s findings.

The report said the 21st District Attorney General and District Public Defender argued that they “devote additional State resources to these counties which would otherwise be unavailable to them because of the county resources provided to both offices by Williamson County.”

The task force, however, found that the existing 21st District differences “cannot be reconciled” and the district “no longer constitutes a ‘community of interest.’”

Based on its findings, “It is the recommendation of the Task Force that Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties be separated from Williamson County, and that they form their own separate judicial district, referred to in the public hearings as the 32nd Judicial District.”

The task force further recommended that the 32nd District have its own District Attorney General and District Public Defender, with necessary assistants and staff.

The task force also felt that the current 21st District retain its District Attorney General and District Public Defender, assistants, and staff to continue to serve the growing…district.”

In 2018, former Governor Bill Haslam appointed Judge Mike Spitzer, of Hohenwald, to primarily handle the caseload for Perry, Lewis, and Hickman counties. The task force found that a single judge should be able to manage caseloads for the three 32nd District counties.

The report states that “realignment in this instance is consistent with the strong desire of aligning together communities with common interests. Public comments taken by the Task Force indicate that the three smaller counties have greater cultural ties together than they do to Williamson County. “

The report continued: “Public comment indicates that, as a result of population growth, Williamson County has become more urban. In contrast Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties retain a more rural flavor and outlook.

“Finally, this recommendation fits the Task Force’s guiding principles concerning continuity and contiguity. These three counties are contiguous to each other. They share strong historic, economic, and social interests. The distance that the public, judges, law enforcement, and attorneys will be required to travel will be greatly minimized,” the report pointed out.

Task force members were not in total agreement. There was some concern that a “reduction in collateral resources” would occur in the three rural counties. However, the report stated that public officials in the three counties said they “are prepared to take the steps necessary to ensure that no loss of services will occur and that access to justice will be preserved.”

In reference to the rest of the state, the task force concluded, “Except in the 21st Judicial District, there is no need to realign judicial districts anywhere in Tennessee. Based on all of the factors considered by the Task Force, there is no current need for change in district lines in Tennessee, except in the 21st Judicial District as indicated above.”

The matter will likely be addressed when the Legislature reconvenes in early 2020.