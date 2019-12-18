RICHARD ANDREW VAUGHAN

Mr. Vaughan, 69, of Linden, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A funeral service was held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was the son of Sherman Vaughan, of Linden, who survives, and the late Faye Vaughan. He was a 1968 graduate of Perry County High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and last worked as Assistant Principal at Youth Villages, where he was known as Captain Rich. He was a former owner of Vaughan’s Tire & Auto Sales. In addition his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daryl Jay Vaughn. In addition to his father, survivors include his wife, Florence Vaughan of Linden; daughters, Caritidus Vaughan of Seattle, Washington, Sabrina Vaughan of Lexington, and Priscilla (Josh) Tvaroch of Englewood, Florida; sisters, Linda Cooper and Kathy Vaughn, both of Lexington, and Sharon (Eldridge) Mayberry of Columbia; brothers, Paul (Judy) Vaughn and Rod Vaughn, both of Linden; grandchildren, Caleb Tvaroch, Auzhone (Aaron) Robinson, DeJeana (Theodore) Harden, and Xavier Vaughan; great grandchildren, Yumara and Taylionna; devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of loving friends.