NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION (12-18)

NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Norris Brothers Excavating, LLC has substantially completed the 2018 I-40 Industrial Park Site Development Grant Project in accordance with the terms of their contract with the Perry County Industrial Development Board. Any person, firm, or corporation having any unpaid claims against said contractor for labor, material, or supplies in connection with said work is hereby notified to present the same in the manner and within the time required by law. Claims must be received in writing by the undersigned no later than December 31, 2019.

John Carroll, Mayor

Perry County

121 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096

B 12-18