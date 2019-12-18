MARY EDITH RUSSELL LEEGAN

Mrs. Leegan, 77, of Lexington, formerly of Lobelville, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Arthur Russell and Pauline Hudson Russell. She was a retired cook from Natchez Trace Youth Academy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leegan, Sr.; a son, Russell Keith Leegan; and two brothers, Foy and Ray Russell. Survivors include a son, Earl Leegan, Jr. of Lexington; grandchildren, Jesse Leegan, Cody Leegan, and Kristen Lee Smith; and a host of other loving family members and friends.