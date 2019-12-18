CHAMBER AWARDS “BEST OF THE BEST”

The 2019 Perry County Chamber of Commerce “Best of the Best” Community Excellence Awards banquet was held Tuesday evening, December 10, at Linden Valley Baptist Conference Center.

The crowd of nominees, winners, and supporters enjoyed a delicious meal followed by the awards presentation. Winners for 2019:

–Small Business of the Year: The Frame Shop;

–Community Organization of the Year: Bank of Perry County Care “Fore” Kids Community Golf Tournament;

–Student of the Year: Jase Horner;

–Student Athlete of the Year: Andrea Bradford;

–Educator of the Year: Courtney Marrs;

–Volunteer of the Year: Chris O’Guin;

–Good Neighbor of the Year: Sharon McKnight;

–Public Servant of the Year: Robby Moore;

–Man of the Year: Gil Webb;

–Woman of the Year: Jessie Ruth Tiller;

–Veteran of the Year: Lindy N. Hester;

–Fireman of the Year: Jackie Duncan;

–Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards: Bobby Parnell and Jase Horner.

Photos of the award winners, compliments of Janie Rosson, appear inside this issue.