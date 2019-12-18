ALDERMEN COMPENSATION: HOW IT COMPARES

As a follow-up to last week’s story about Perry County Commissioner compensation, and how the local rate compares to surrounding counties and counties of comparable populations, the Review this week contacted seventeen municipalities to compare pay received by Linden and Lobelville Aldermen.

Those public officials at both local locations have the highest compensation of any of the towns and cities contacted.

Linden Aldermen earn $400 per meeting (typically, one meeting per month), and Lobelville Aldermen receive $400 per month for their service.

Salaries in the comparative municipalities ranged from $300 per month in Camden to zero in Wartburg—though, a city spokesperson in the Morgan County town said, the Aldermen do receive a ham or turkey at Thanksgiving. She added that being an Alderman has always been “completely voluntary.”

The second lowest compensation found was in Friendsville, Blount County, where the city charter calls for a salary of $1 per year, but the spokesperson there said the Aldermen are not actually paid anything at all.

Among the counties contacted, $100 or less per month or meeting was the most common compensation.

Humphreys County towns took a different approach: McEwen Aldermen earn $360 per year, New Johnsonville board members (beginning in August) will receive $800 per year, and Waverly Aldermen are paid an annual stipend of $2,400.

The Review reached out to those towns and cities closest in proximity, then chose municipalities of comparable size for the survey.

MTAS (Municipal Technical Assistance Service) ranks Tennessee towns on their website according to population.

On the list, Linden and Lobelville are side by side, with Linden’s population (908) just eleven people more than Lobelville’s 897.

The Tennessee towns with populations just less than Lobelville and Linden are Tellico Plains (Monroe County) and Huntland (Franklin County). The two just larger than Linden and Lobelville are Friendsville and Wartburg.

Note: the towns of Waynesboro, Clifton, and Collinwood have a Board of City Commissioners instead of Aldermen. This is not to be confused with County Commissioners, but is simply another form of allowed municipal governance.

In a future issue the Review will likewise survey compensation rates paid to Board of Education members.