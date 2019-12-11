THOMAS WOODROW POPE

Mr. Pope, 77, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at HCR Manor Care in Orange Park, Florida. A funeral service will be held this Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro. Burial will be at North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro. He was born in St. Augustine, Florida, the son of the late Clovis Pope and Delphia Lomax Pope. He was a conductor with CSX/Amtrak, a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Vancura Pope, and a brother, Donald Pope. Survivors include a daughter, Wendy (Sam) Rajput of Mays Landing, New Jersey; a son, Thomas Michael Pope of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Matthew (Laura) Swain of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey, Robert Swain of Galloway, New Jersey, and Michael (Erica) Swain of Mays Landing; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Quinn Swain of Egg Harbor City; a sister, Barbara Ponte of Orange Park, Florida; sister-in-law, Cherie Vancura of Orange Park; nephew, Philip (Heather) Ponte and children Charlie, Teegan, and Kasen of Orange Park; and a niece, Valerie Prince and son Noah of Orange Park. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or The Alzheimer Association.