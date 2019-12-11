STUDENTS EARN HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMAS THROUGH ADULT ED

PAM QUALLS

Adult Ed Coordinator

The Perry County Adult Education faculty and staff would like to congratulate recent graduates for earning their high school diplomas.

Pam Smith, Derrick Averett, and Chris Zimmerman are three of the most recent graduates. Their stories are all very different, yet each is a great example of a typical adult education student.

Mrs. Smith dropped out of school at a very young age due to unfortunate circumstances. She later married and spent most of her adult years caring for five children and elderly family members.

At the age of 48, she decided to pursue her dream of getting her high school diploma and then furthering her education even more.

She enrolled in classes in the fall of 2018. She attended classes regularly and worked diligently in and outside of class.

In just a few months, she was able to successfully pass all portions of the exam.

Mrs. Smith is currently enrolled in the Patient Care Technician Program at the Tennessee School of Applied Technology in Hohenwald. She hopes to graduate in the spring and find employment in her chosen field.

We applaud her for the dedication and hard work she put into pursuing her dream and know she will make a great patient care technician.

Mr. Averett originally began his program in the fall of 2017.

A few months into his program, he left due to scheduling conflicts. However, while he was enrolled, he did pass two of the subjects.

In January, 2019, he returned to the program and picked up where he left off.

After a few weeks, he again had a break in his studies due to childcare difficulties.

Derrick soon came back and this time decided to work on one subject at a time. Mr. Averett was successful and in September of this year passed his final subject and acquired his high school diploma.

Derrick is a perfect example of perseverance paying off. We wish him the best of luck and hope having his diploma helps him reach his goal of furthering his education and broadening his employment opportunities, so he can better provide for his daughter.

Our most recent graduate, Mr. Zimmerman, came to us from Dickson. He was unable to find a night class in Dickson County in which to enroll. Since he had previously lived in Perry County, he chose to enroll here.

He enrolled August 15, 2019, and immediately discovered he was eligible to take his exam with minimal study required.

On October 2, 2019, he passed all portions of the exam and earned his diploma.

We congratulate him and wish him luck in the pursuit of his goal to become a fireman.

Again, we are very happy that each of the individuals made the choice to acquire their High School Equivalency Diploma. We congratulate them on their success and wish them the best of luck with future endeavors.

—————

The Perry County Adult Education Program offers free classes to prepare for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), formerly known as the GED.

Classes meet at Azbill Community Center on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30 to 11:00, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:00 to 7:30.

After completing the required number of hours of study and achieving qualifying scores on official practice tests, students can take their HiSET Exam for free.

Interested individuals should call 866-801-4723 or 931-205-0132, or visit during a class time for further information.