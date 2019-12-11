PERRY ELIGIBLE FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE: OCTOBER STORM

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday the federal government has granted his request for a Major Disaster Declaration to make federal recovery assistance available to ten county jurisdictions—including Perry—impacted during October’s severe weather and straight line winds.

“The devastating severe weather required a comprehensive response and stretched many local jurisdictions to their resource limits,” Gov. Lee said.

“We are committed to supporting these communities and to securing the necessary resources for their recovery efforts.”

In addition to Perry, the following counties are included in the declaration: Benton, Decatur, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Humphreys, McNairy, Montgomery, and Wayne.

The major disaster declaration covers damage from the October 26 severe weather, and will allow government entities and certain private non-profits in the eligible counties to apply for reimbursement of specific expenses related to the disaster under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) program.

The ten counties combined reported more than $21.8 million in storm damage to local infrastructure and for their emergency response work.