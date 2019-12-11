PERRY COUNTY COMMISSION COMPENSATION: HOW DOES IT COMPARE?

Since the Review reported in September that the Perry County Commission increased their compensation by one third—and because of follow-up Commission meeting reports that included the cost of each session—the newspaper has received several requests to see if the rate received by Perry County Commissioners is comparable to surrounding counties and counties of near equal populations.

To that end, the Review contacted mayors in ten Tennessee counties, including those that border Perry and the four with populations closest to Perry County.

According to online sources, Perry County ranks 89th among the state’s 95 counties with a population of 8,064.

The two counties ranked just above Perry are Houston (88th, 8,263 people) and Trousdale (87th, 11,012); the two counties with population just less than Perry are Clay (90th, 7,717) and Lake (91st, 7,411).

In all comparisons, Perry County Commissioners receive higher per meeting compensation than any of the ten counties. See the accompanying chart.

Humphreys County Commissioners earn

……..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE