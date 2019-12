The Town of Linden’s annual Christmas parade will be held tomorrow night, Thursday, December 12, 2019.

This year’s theme is “Let it Snow!” Lineup is at 6:00 and the parade begins at 7:00.

The parade is sponsored by the Town of Linden, and organized by the Perry County Shriners.

For more info: Barry Arnold, 931-622-5044.

This year’s Grand Marshal is businessman and philanthropist Jim Ayers of FirstBank and The Ayers Foundation.