BLUE CROSS CLAIMS $4.5M IN OVERPAYMENTS TO LOCAL HOSPITAL

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced last week that it has filed a demand for arbitration against Perry Community Hospital to recover more than $4.5 million in overpayments due to improper billing practices.

The local hospital, according to a spokesperson at Perry Community, is owned by Nellie Coles of Florida.

The owner was expected to make a statement on Tuesday, after press time, the hospital spokesperson told this newspaper.

Dr. Stephen Averett of Linden, a former partner in the hospital ownership, sold his interests in May of 2018, and was not an owner during the period of the Blue Cross audit, his office told the Review on Monday.

No other local doctors are owners either, Dr. Averett’s office said.

Perry Community Hospital has served as a partner in the BlueCross provider network since 1996.

Several months after the Linden hospital was purchased in 2018, BlueCross

