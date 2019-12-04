WALLACE EARL “FUB” HOLDER

Mr. Holder, 88, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Clifton, with Randall Runions officiating. Burial was at Clifton Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Peter’s Landing, the son of the late Mary Josephine Lineberry Holder and John Jefferson holder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and National Guard, and served as a Deacon at Clifton First Baptist. For more than thirty years he worked in the towboat industry, mostly with Crounse Corporation. He served as President of the Perry County Co-op and Perry County Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Winfred and Bill Holder, and two sisters, Rothie Nell Holder Moore and Hazel Holder. Survivors include his wife of sixty-three years, Villa Sue Prater Holder; a daughter, Vickie Holder (Charles) Lineberry of Clifton; two sons, Jeffrey Holder of Ledbetter, Kentucky, and Jason (Brandi) Holder of Clifton; a brother, Hollie “Babe” Holder of Clifton; grandchildren, Victory Lineberry, Amber Lineberry, Bree Holder, and Gavin Holder; great grandchildren, Nate and Sophie Lineberry; and a host of nieces and nephews.