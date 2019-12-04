VIRGINIA J. CARMICAL

Mrs. Carmical, 95, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Humphreys County Nursing Home in Waverly. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Lobelville Church of Christ, with Jerry Durham officiating. Burial was at Richlawn Cemetery, Waverly. She was born in Beardstown, the daughter of the late William Shepard and Byron DePriest Shepard. She was a retired mail clerk with the U.S. Postal Service, and a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Carmical; a brother, Billy Shepard, Jr.; and a sister, Carrie Nell DePriest. Survivors include two sons, Terry (Shelia) Carmical and Rodney (Barbara) Carmical; grandchildren: Chris (Alana) Carmical, Gina (Keith) Beasley, and Kelli (Dirk) Beasley; great grandchildren, Justin (Kayla) Carmical, Hunter (Kelsey) Wanamaker, Ethan Wanamaker, McKenna Beasley, and Jamison Carmical; a step-great grandson, Jordan (Maci) Coble; and great, great grandchildren, Nash Wanamaker and Audrey Carmical. Memorials may be made to Lobelville Church of Christ or Lobelville Senior Center.