STATE RELEASES STATE ‘REPORT CARD’

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn has unveiled the state report card, designed to provide convenient access to the most important data and information about every school and district in Tennessee.

The annual report includes performance data on all four Perry County schools.

Elementary and middle schools were evaluated on three major categories, and the high school report card included graduation data. The major category scores are as follows, based on a 4.0 scale; a more thorough breakdown appears in a graph inside this issue.

–Lobelville School (grades Pre-K through eighth): 2.6 in Academic Achievement, 2.0 for Student Academic Growth, and 2.6 for Chronically Out of School.

–Linden Elementary (grades Pre-K through fourth): 2.2 in Academic Achievement, 0.0 for Student Academic Growth, and 2.8 for Chronically Out of School.

–Linden Middle (grades fifth through eighth): 1.2 in Academic Achievement, 0.7 for Student Academic Growth, and 3.4 for Chronically Out of School.

–Perry County High (grades ninth through twelfth): 2.0 in Academic Achievement, 0.0 for Student Academic Growth, 3.4 for Chronically Out of School, 4.0 for Ready to Graduate, and 3.0 for Graduation Rate.

Eric Lomax, Director of Perry County Schools, offered this comment: The Perry County School District standing for the 2018-19 school year was Satisfactory. The 2019 Report Card for the District shows Perry County below the state slightly in Academic Achievement and ACT composite. The District was slightly above the state on Ready Graduate, School Climate, and Graduate rate. The District performed well with a 87.8 Post Secondary Enrollment.”

“Our goal is to provide Tennessee families, educators, community members, and public officials with information about the schools and districts they care about in a way that makes sense,” Schwinn said.

“The report card is another opportunity for the department to continue seeking input, listening to feedback, and continuously improving as a result.”

The report card features a variety of information about how schools are performing and addressing the needs of students—information that is critical to understand as the department seeks to set all students on a path to success under its new strategic plan, best for all.

Primarily, the information is broken down into six main categories, which are as follows:

–Academic Achievement: whether students are performing at or above grade level or whether the school improved from year to year;

–Student Academic Growth: whether students are making progress from year to year;

–Chronically Out of School: whether students are absent more than 10 percent of the year;

–Ready to Graduate: whether students are prepared for postsecondary education or career paths after they leave high school;

–Graduation Rate: whether students are graduating from high school on time.

The rating system shown on the report card provides a score of 0.0 to 4.0 on each indicator, similar to a GPA, with 4.0 being the highest.