OPERATION ‘MAD HORNET’ NETTING FIFTEEN ARRESTS & MORE ARE COMING, SAID SHERIFF

Late Sunday night, December 1, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office began executing forty-eight indictments passed down from the November Grand Jury.

Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed that fifteen people were arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail, with more to come. The arrests were “smooth and fast,” he said.

Photos of the fifteen individuals arrested and their charges appear on the back page of this issue.

Of the fifteen arrested so far, twelve were on meth charges, one for heroin, and two for marijuana.

The Sheriff said that Operation “Mad Hornet” began not long after the last undercover drug operation, “Thin Ice,” a roundup that netted arrests of forty-two local drug dealers.

Sheriff Weems assigned Chief Deputy Bart Rosson and Deputy Kirk Wood to “continue

