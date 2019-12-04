JOYCE AVERETT COTTON

Mrs. Cotton, 81, of Linden, died Tuesday November 26, 2019, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A graveside service was held Friday, November 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Barham Cemetery, King’s Branch Road, Linden. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late C.W. Averett and Marie Mathis Averett. She was retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Brian McDonald; brothers Jim Averett and Charles “Gene” Averett; in-laws, Riley and Rita Cotton; sister-in-law, Melba (Buddy) McNabb; and brother-in-law, George (Dorthea) Cotton. Survivors include her husband, Lofton Cotton; children, Dan McDonald, Keith (Cathy) McDonald, Diane (Al) Bronner, and Chris (SongHui) McDonald; grandchildren, Jason (Linsey) McDonald, Theresa (Wes) Denham, Larry McDonald, Jake (Jennifer) McDonald, Katie (David) Parkin, Kristin Bronner, Natasha (Jackson) Miller, David Yoon, Kevin McDonald, and Michelle Garrison; nine great grandchildren; a, sister Peggy Orr; a niece Faye (Ronnie) Averett; and a host of other loving family members and friends.