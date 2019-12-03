NOT TOO LATE TO SUPPORT ANNUAL FFA SANTA PROGRAM

The seventh annual FFA Santa Program clothes, toys, & food collection drive is now underway, and is requesting donations from Perry County citizens

The program is conducted by the PCHS FFA students, Cash Express, and Sisterhood Riders.

PCHS teacher Cindy Rogers, who is faculty advisor and mentor to FFA students, said FFA is focused on community service projects designed to make the county a better place.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, and food, and dropping them off at PCHS, Cash Express, and several locations around town now through this Friday, December 6, to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Cash donations will also be accepted at all locations and be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County underprivileged children.

FFA students will host a Christmas party in the high school cafeteria on Tuesday, December 10, 5:00 p.m., when kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and pick up their gifts.

This program is for any family in the community who just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays.

However, if your child or children have been on the list for the past two years, they will not be eligible this year. They will be able to go back on the list for Christmas 2020.

This is so the program can serve as many children as possible. Also, if a child is on the Angel Trees at the banks, they cannot be on the FFA Santa list.

If you would like more information about the program or to make a donation, please call 589-2831, ext. 2408, or 731-845-9145.