Lobelville’s “Christmas in Toyland” themed parade will be this Friday, December 6, 2019. Line-up begins at 4:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30 on Main Street.

The deadline to enter is tomorrow, Thursday, December 5, at noon. The entry form appears elsewhere in this issue, or may be obtained at City Hall.

Contact Lobelville City Hall at 931-593-2285 for more information.