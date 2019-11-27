TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 27th day of February, 2013, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 110, page 61, Sonya C. Saavedra, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to wit:

Beginning at a point in the center of Lagoon Branch Road in alignment with a fence looking southwest being the west boundary line of the David Weatherly property (Deed Book V-24, page 423) and an east boundary line of the Faye Weatherly property (Deed Book A-2, page 434); thence with center of said road the following calls: (1) North 74 degrees 33 minutes 52 seconds West 119.64 feet; (2) North 65 degrees 31 minutes 35 seconds West 166.17 feet; (3) North 66 degrees 03 minutes 00 seconds West 168.64 feet; (4) North 62 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds West 359.09 feet to a concrete nail (N) being the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING and the northeast corner of the property herein described; thence with a new division line and the residue of the Faye Weatherly property the following calls: (1) South 37 degrees 04 minutes 15 seconds West 346.25 feet to an IR (N) passing through and IR(N) at 25.00 feet; (2) North 52 degrees 55 minutes 45 seconds West 275 feet to an IR (N); (3) North 37 degrees 04 minutes 50 seconds East 269.95 feet to a point in the center of Lagoon Branch Road passing through an IR (N) at 242.39 feet; thence with center of said road the following calls: (1) South 82 degrees 13 minutes 48 seconds East 25.61 feet; (2) South 74 degrees 53 minutes 51 seconds East 77.68 feet; (3) South 65 degrees 55 minutes 22 seconds East 58.82 feet; (4) South 62 degrees 49 minutes 10 seconds East 125.05 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING containing 2.001 acres.

Per Certificate of Survey of Gene L. Shepard, R.L.S. No. 257, dated February 22, 2006.

The above property is subject to the right-of-way of said road.

Being the same property conveyed to Sonya C. Saavedra by warranty deed of Jason Bates and wife, Vawneeda Bates, dated February 27, 2013, recorded in Book D-15, page 628, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 30, parcel 12.02, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 964 Lagoon Road, Lobelville, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 27th day of November, 2019.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 12/11