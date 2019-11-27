PERRY COUNTY JOBLESS RATE

Due to layoffs at NYX caused by the now-resolved GM strike, Perry County had the highest October unemployment rate in Tennessee during the most recent reporting period, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The local jobless rate jumped 4.5 percentage points to 8.0 percent, which translated to 251 unemployed individuals out of a labor force of 3,129.

The September rate was just 3.5 percent.

Perry was one of five connected counties that formed a corridor of joblessness, with all five on the top ten highest rates list: Decatur, Perry, Lewis, Maury, and Marshall—with the first four ranked at the top of the list.

Workers have returned to their jobs at NYX and the rate should adjust in coming reports.

For more details, see the chart inside this issue.