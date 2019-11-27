MAE EVELYN FORTNER

Mrs. Fortner, 96, of McEwen, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Waverly Health Care Center. A funeral service was held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, noon, at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, Waverly, with Ronnie Burgess officiating. Burial was at Concord Cemetery, Waverly. She was born in Waverly, the daughter of the late Archie Coleman and Cora Ann Curtis Grice. She was a homemaker and member of Mariah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Waverly. She was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Easter Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Redick Wesley Fortner; a grandson, Jeremy Fortner; and ten siblings, Elizabeth Gwin, Willie Ruth Madden, Archie Grice, Betty Pearl Grice, Susie Hollis, Jean Tomlinson, Peggy Fulton, Billy Grice, Buddy Joe Grice, and Juanita Mullinax. Survivors include three children, Billy Ray (Vicky) Fortner of Lobelville, Ann (Sanders) Hunt of Hurricane Mills, and Tony (Janine) Fortner of Franklin; two sisters, Gladys Black of Erin, and Doris Williams of Tennessee Ridge; eight grandchildren, Lt. Nathan (Alison) Fortner, Amanda (Michael) Oakes, Alan (Christian) Jones, Ben Hunt, Joe David (Misty) Fortner, Mari Beth (Tim) Wilson, Kate Scales, and Julie Kennedy; a granddaughter-in-law, Lici Fortner; and eleven great grandchildren, Emma Fortner, Reagan Fortner, McCoy Fortner, Judson Fortner, Anderson Fortner, Joely Fortner, Carly Fortner, Wyatt Wilson, Annabelle Goodman, Michelle Jones, and Alan Jones, Jr. Memorials may be made to Concord Cemetery Fund, c/o Vicky Fortner, 314 Beardstown Road, Lobelville TN 37097.