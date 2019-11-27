GUSS GOBELET DABBS

Mr. Dabbs, 90, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Sunday, November 17, 2019. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at Gobelet Cemetery, Marsh Creek. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ike T. Dabbs and Sue Gobelet Dabbs. He was a graduate of Perry County schools, and drove for O’Guin Freight of Linden until he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After military service, he attended Freed-Hardeman University and Middle Tennessee State College where he received a Master’s in Education. He retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce LaRue Dabbs. Survivors include his children, Douglas Clark (Ramona) Dabbs of Nashville, and Suzanne LaRue (Mark) Reeves of Madison, Alabama; grandchildren, Douglas Dabbs, Jr., McKenna (Tom) Szaniawski, Sean Williams, Adam Williams, and Daniel Williams; great grandchildren, Grayden Dabbs, Adeline Dabbs, and Daniel Williams; and a host of other loving family members and friends.