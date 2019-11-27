FORTY WINNERS IN THE ‘GREAT TURKEY GIVEAWAY’

Forty lucky Buffalo River Review readers didn’t have to buy a turkey this year, thanks to the sponsorship by twenty local businesses of the annual Great Turkey Giveaway.

Winners were drawn from hundreds of entries and notified by phone. The grand prize recipient of all the fixings to go along with the turkey was Kathy Hamilton. This year’s sponsors and winners:

–Parts City: Terry Adkins and Tabitha Bledsoe;

–Edwards Farm Supply: Michelle Mathis and Carolyn Hinson;

–101.3 WOPC: Peggy MaGee and Bonnie Edwards;

–Bank of Perry County-Linden: Kara Watson and Louise Choate;

–Bank of Perry County-Lobelville: Yancey Carlton and Jerry Morgan;

–Farm Bureau: Hugh Godwin and Justin King;

–FirstBank: Margie Mathis and Geanenne Ingram;

–Duren’s Health Mart: Terry Bates and Johnny Clouse;

–Food Giant: Andrew Votaw and Sabrina Dunkle;

–Tucker Insurance: Kyle Parnell and Rita Smith;

–Miss Mary Pauline’s: Sandra Mercer and Mike Griffin;

–Perry County Salvage Grocery: Kathy Hamilton (grand prize winner) and Ed Brown;

–Sonic Drive-In: Faye Simmons and David Newsham;

–Southern Style Steakhouse: Brenda Garcia and Janice Miller;

–Walk-In Clinic of Linden: Ellen Perkinson and Evonne Qualls;

–Cash Express: Samantha Hickerson and Wendy Baker;

–Hens &Hogs BBQ: Samantha Nelson and Roy Nix;

–Jimmy’s Auto Sales: Iva Simmons and Danny Graham;

–Perry Farmer’s Co-op: Sue Hoy and Herbert Hinson;

–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: June Ray and Tony Spencer.