FLATWOODS VFD HONORS DUNCAN

On Friday, November 15, Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department held a special meeting to recognize and honor Vernon Duncan for his many years of service.

On behalf of the VFD, Randall Webster thanked Vernon for being instrumental in establishing the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department in 1993, and along with his wife Edith, helping to organize and and keep going fundraisers to build the fire hall in 1996, and to purchase and maintain the equipment needed to do their work through the years.

Vernon has helped with everything from fighting fires to constructing the building, from maintaining the equipment to serving as Fire Chief, and entertaining now at the monthly fish fries which continue to fund the good work of the Flatwoods VFD.

Randall presented Vernon with a t-shirt and a plaque that reads, “Presented to Vernon Duncan, in appreciation of the many years of outstanding, loyal, and dedicated service to the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department.”

Randall told Vernon, now 92 years old, that while he might be retiring from active service, he will always be counted as a valued member and friend of the Flatwoods VFD.