DORRIS ANN “SISTER” COTHAM PARNELL

Mrs. Parnell, 85, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. A funeral service was held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Bynum Cotham and Byron Whitwell Cotham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Ethel Kimble Cotham; her husband, Don Parnell; a son, Daryl; sister, Dorothy Dean Anderson; and a brother, James Cotham. Survivors include a son, Barry Parnell; a sister, Margaret Landers; a sister-in-law, Linda Cotham; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.