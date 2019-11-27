DARYL JAY VAUGHN

Mr. Vaughn, 55, of Linden, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Linden, the son of Sherman Vaughan, who survives, and the late Fannie Faye Yarbro Vaughan. He was a 1982 graduate of Perry County High School, and last worked for the Highway Maintenance Division of TDOT in Linden. In addition to his father, survivors include two daughters Tanesha Vaughn and Jayla Vaughn, both of Hohenwald; three sisters, Linda Cooper and Kathy Vaughn, both of Lexington, and Sharon (Eldridge) Mayberry of Columbia; three brothers, Richard (Florence) Vaughan, Paul (Judy) Vaughn, and Rod Vaughn, all of Linden and a host of other loving family members and friends.