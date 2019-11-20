OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD FINAL WEEK

Operation Christmas Child is here again. All boxes can be dropped off at First Baptist Church’s Upper Room (old sanctuary) on Main Street. Remaining times and dates:

–Wednesday, November 20, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

–Thursday, November 21, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.;

–Friday, November 22, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.;

–Saturday, November 23, 10:00 a.m. to noon;

–Sunday, November 24, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.;

–Monday, November 25, 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.;

Be a part of this wonderful event, sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse each year, giving children around the world a small present packed by children and adults.

For many boys and girls, it is the only gift they will get.

For additional information or boxes, call Barbara Fulton at 601-416-4713. For more on the program, see the story inside this issue.