JAMES EDDIE MARLIN

Mr. Marlin, 62, of Henderson, formerly of Linden, died Saturday November 9, 2019, at Jackson Madison County Hospital. A memorial service was held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 4:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Bremerton, Washington, the son of the late James Marlin and Rita Mae Naquin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Dunn, and a brother, Michael Marlin. Survivors include his daughters, Jamie (Patrick) Wiedl of Selmer, and Emily (Tony) Rutkowski of Henderson; a son, Jason Marlin of Louisiana; nine grandchildren; sisters, Cindy (Michael) McCutcheon of Nashville, and Tonya Marlin of Lawrenceburg, a half-brother, Rush Livick of Bremerton; and a host of other loving family members and friends.