FREE FORUM ON ADDICTION RECOVERY

General Sessions Judge Katerina V. Moore, Perry County Mayor John Carroll, Project Lifeline, and TN Faith-Based Initiatives are partnering to offer a free event for Addiction Recovery.

This free event will equip the community with resources, information, and an understanding of how to help individuals struggling with addiction and mental health issues through local and state faith-based initiatives.

Take advantage of this opportunity on Monday, November 25, 2019, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.