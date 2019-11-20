Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers announced this week that the seventh annual FFA Santa Program clothes, toys, & food collection drive is now underway, and is requesting donations from all citizens of Perry County.

The program is conducted by the PCHS FFA students, Cash Express, and Sisterhood Riders.

Rogers, who is faculty advisor and mentor for the FFA students, explained that the FFA organization is focused on community service projects designed to make the county a better place to live.

The students take great pride and work hard on several programs during the year, which include being partner in the FFA Santa program.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, and food and dropping them off at PCHS, Cash Express, and several locations around town.

Cash donations will also be accepted at all locations and be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County underprivileged children.

FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts, then have a Christmas party in the high school cafeteria on Tuesday, December 10, 5:00 p.m., when kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and pick up their gifts.

This program is for any family in the community who just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays.

However, if your child or children have been on the list for the past two years, they will not be eligible this year. They will be able to go back on the list for Christmas 2020.

This is so the program can serve as many different children in the community as possible. Also, if a child is on the Angel Trees at the banks, they cannot be on the FFA Santa list.

FFA is asking that toys, clothing, shoes, food, or money be dropped off between now and Friday, December 6, to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without these generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or to make a donation, please call 589-2831, ext. 2408, or 731-845-9145.

Rogers, FFA students, Cash Express, and the Sisterhood Riders wish all Perry County citizens a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.