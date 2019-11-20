CHRISTINE GARRISON

Mrs. Garrison, 98, of Hohenwald, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lewis County Nursing & Rehab Center. A funeral service was held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the McDonald Funeral home Chapel, with Bobby Carroll officiating. Burial was at Downey Cemetery. She was born in Humphreys County, the daughter of the late Walter Wildridge and Rhonda Spanks Wildridge. During World War II, she was a “Rosie the Riveter,” working on B19 and B17 bombes, cutting the tail sections for the “Flying Fortresses.” She also worked for Ford Motor Company in Michigan, then at Siegel’s in Hohenwald, where she retired. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleave Garrison; three brothers, Leon Wildridge, J.W. Wildridge, and W.H. Wildridge; a half-sister, Beth Carroll Shanes; great granddaughter, Macy Bastin; and grandson-in-law, Madison Brewer. Survivors include two sons, Kenneth (Joyce) Garrison of Linden, and Ronald (Barbara) Garrison of Hohenwald; a daughter, Margaret (Buddy) White of Decatur; sister-in-law, Marcie Wildridge; grandchildren, Randal Stewart, Alan Stewart, Melinda Johnson, Sharon Bastin, Brent Garrison, Rob White, Misty Brewer, Ginger Montgomery, and Joey White; fifteen great grandchildren; and seventeen great, great grandchildren