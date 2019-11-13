WILMA RUTH DUNCAN HAMM

Mrs. Hamm, 88, of Hohenwald, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, November 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Adair Funeral Home, Hohenwald, with Elliot Hamm officiating. Burial was a Downey Cemetery, Hohenwald. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Clovis and Bessie Duncan. She was a graduate of Lewis County High School. She worked at Genesco as a bookkeeper, at Lewis County Elementary as a secretary, and at the Lewis County Trustee’s office as deputy trustee. She was a member of Riverside Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, James “Tut” Orvil Hamm; an infant son; two sisters, Carmen Whiteside and Lula Hinson; and a brother, Edwin “Pop” Duncan. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela (Donald) Duncan; two sons, James (Kathy) Hamm, Jr. and Keith (Christine) Hamm; grandsons, Elliot (Jessica) Hamm, Collin (Megan) White, Kyle (Jeanie) Hamm, Colby (Lauren) Hamm, Derek )Cayce) Duncan, and Christopher (Kayla) Hamm; great grandchildren, Rhylan and Laynlei Hamm, Ava Claire and Emmett White, Lily and Bella Hamm, Ellie and Madi Hamm, Paisley and Braylon Kellogg, Kamri and Klara Hamm, and Dean Duncan.

