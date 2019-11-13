TDS SAYS PROGRESS BEING MADE TO RESTORE PHONE & INTERNET SERVICE

Solid progress is being made to restore phone, internet and TV services for approximately 1,000 customers in parts of Parsons, Decaturville, Lobelville, and Scotts Hill, TDS reported on Friday.

Over a week ago, straight-line winds came through West Tennessee, taking out hundreds of power poles.

Since that time, the power company has replaced or fixed nearly all the poles and restored commercial power.

Due to the sheer volume of broken power poles and fallen trees, it’s taken longer than normal for the power to be fully restored, which impacts TDS’ efforts.

“As they are restoring power, our technicians and contractors are coming in on their heels, re-attaching our cabling to the poles,” said Robert Coontz, Regional Field Services Manager at TDS.

“We have been able to restore service to a fair number of customers, but we still have a lot of work to do. In some areas, a lot of cabling remains on the ground and much of it needs to be repaired before it can be re-connected to the poles.”

In Perry County, commercial power has been restored to all TDS equipment. Just west of Lobelville, from Deer Creek to Crooked Creek, TDS cables remain down and in need of further repair.

“This is an all-out team effort,” added Coontz.

“We brought in additional crews to help us in these communities and we’ll be working every day, until all services are fully restored. At this time, we also have a number of contractors going door-to-door, making sure the cables to each house are intact and replacing, as necessary.”

TDS is urging customers in these communities to call in and report if they are still having service issues. Call 888-225-5837.

“We just want to be sure our list is accurate and we get to everyone,” stated Coontz.

“Having customers call in to report issues is the only way we can be sure they are on our list.” As more details become available, TDS will provide updates on Facebook and Twitter.