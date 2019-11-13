Forty lucky Buffalo River Review readers will be winners this year in the annual Great Turkey Giveaway contest sponsored by twenty local businesses.

Look inside this issue for the official entry forms. Fill them out, visit the sponsoring business, and drop entry into the contest box.

Winners will be drawn on Tuesday afternoon, November 19, and winners will be notified by phone. Turkeys may be picked up at the Review office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Friday, November 22.

One lucky grand prize winner will receive all the fixings to go along with the bird.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, November 19, at noon. See complete rules inside this issue.

This year’s sponsors are: Parts City, Edwards Farm Supply, 101.3 WOPC, Bank of Perry County-Linden, Bank of Perry County-Lobelville, Farm Bureau, FirstBank, Duren’s Health Mart, Food Giant, Tucker Insurance, Miss Mary Pauline’s, Perry County Salvage Grocery, Sonic Drive-In, Southern Style Steakhouse, Walk-In Clinic, Cash Express, Hens &Hogs BBQ, Jimmy’s Auto Sales, Perry Farmer’s Co-op, and Duncan’s Ace Hardware.