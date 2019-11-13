GEORGEANN “CHELO” THOMAS

Mrs. Thomas, 80, of Warren, Ohio, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. A memorial service was held Monday, November 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, Warren. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late George and Clevie (Grooms) Williams. She was a retired assembler for Packard Electric. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dianah Reese; a brother, Grover George C. Williams; a son, Vaughn Thomas; a great grandchild, Preston Edward Mathis; and her first husband, Robert E. Mathis. Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, Henry R. “Tom” Thomas III; a daughter, Melody (Shelby) Tipton of Jacksonville, Arkansas; and three sons, Preston (Ruby) Mathis of Newton Falls, Ohio, Nelson (Elizabeth) Thomas of Little Switzerland, North Carolina, and Tracy (Kathy) Thomas of Warren.