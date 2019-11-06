SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 4th day of March, 2011, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 105, page 322, Michael Landers and wife, Tammy Landers, conveyed to Joel Tucker, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, by Assignment dated March 8, 2011, Joel Tucker assigned the promissory note and deed of trust to Bank of Perry County; however, a Trustee was not named in said Assignment, and the said Joel Tucker is now deceased; and

WHEREAS, by instrument recorded October 25, 2019, in Book 130, page 970, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, I, the undersigned, William E. Bates, was appointed Substitute Trustee, and vested with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said deed of trust; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Substitute Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Tract 4 of the Skyview Subdivision, Section 1, containing 1.24 acres of record in Plat Book D, at Page 66, ROPCT.

Included in this conveyance is a manufactured home unit described as a 1999 Fleetwood Model 4483A mobile home (28 x 52), S/N KYFLX45AB00364SC12, which is situated on the above described tract of land.

This property is further subject to the “Restrictions of Skyview Subdivision”, of record in Miscellaneous Book 11, at Page 379, ROPCT.

Being the same property conveyed to Michael Landers and wife, Tammy Landers, by warranty deed of Joel Tucker dated March 4, 2011, recorded in Book D-11, page 763, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 84, parcel 5.02, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 3308 Airport Ridge Road, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 84, parcel 5.02, for 2018 in the amount of $228.00, plus penalty and interest; and for 2019 in the amount of $204.00. Perry County Clerk & Master through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 84, parcel 5.02, for 2017 in the amount of $333.60, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Substitute Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Substitute Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 6th day of November, 2019.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 11/20