Tom’s Creek Baptist Church in the Pineview community has become a true refuge from the storm in the week following violent winds that left much of the county under piles of downed trees and hundreds of residents without power when utility poles snapped and electric lines crashed to the ground.

MLEC workers, emergency personnel, and volunteers began clean-up immediately following the October 26 storms—and those efforts have continued day and night since, especially by the MLEC linemen with assistance from other cooperatives and tree-cutting crews.

MLEC District Manager Derle Hill told the Review, “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I knew what to expect from Perry County, but these guys from other states are amazed at the outpouring of support.”

Hill said he could not thank everyone enough for taking care of MLEC employees and workers from visiting utility districts.

Hill said a special thanks is due the restaurants that have stayed open late, and the churches that have come together to feed the linemen every day at 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., not to mention the many meals served to those community members adversely affected by the storm and subsequent power outages.

Since Saturday, crews have

