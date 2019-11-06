COUNTY COMMISSION IN REGULAR SESSION

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, October 21, 2019, with all members present except Commissioner Lynn Trull.

The Commissioners took care of mostly routine business, by unanimous vote unless otherwise noted:

–approved minutes from the previous meeting, and notaries and notary bonds;

–declared a County Highway Department-owned street sweeper as surplus property, allowed the sale of that equipment to the Town of Linden;

–approved quarterly reports as presented;

–approved budget amendments, as presented, 10-0, with J.B. Trull, David Trull, Rodger Barber, Jonathan Hickerson, Zach Dill, Ben Carroll, Jeff Graves, Johnny Ward, Blake Skelton, and Brad Burgess voting aye, and Mary Ann Qualls voting no;

–approved the Circuit Court Clerk’s personnel policy, as presented;

County Mayor John Carroll reported that the county’s application for a Community Development Block Grant to place a water tank north of Lobelville was not approved.

The Mayor said twenty-two applications for the funds were made statewide, and ten were funded in this round.

The county did receive, the Mayor said, a $4,000 grant for shelving and archiving courthouse documents.

Commissioner J.B. Trull told the Commission that the City of Lobelville volunteer fire department has temporarily taken over fire protection for the area served by the Pineview VFD, with an estimated ten-minute response time on calls.

The meeting began at 6:00 p.m., and was adjourned at 6:35. Cost of the meeting: $3,300.