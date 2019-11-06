BETTY JO DeLASHMIT HUMPHREY

Mrs. Humphrey, 80, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A memorial service was held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Madill officiating. She was born in Memphis, the daughter of the late Robert DeLashmit and Erma Hathcock DeLashmit. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Perry Wayne “Pete” Whitten; a sister, Sue Waits; and a brother, Robert DeLashmit. Survivors include her husband of thirty-nine years, Lester Jake Humphrey; four children, Lisa Modzelewski, Russell Whitten, Kelly Madill, and Zayne Parker; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.