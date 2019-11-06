AUTHORITIES LOOK FOR SUSPECT IN LAST TDOT BURGLARY

“We have a suspect in the TDOT burglary, but we have not yet been able to locate him,” Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

The state highway garage was the scene of a break-in and theft between the workers leaving on October 24 at 3:30 p.m., and their arrival the next day at 7:00 a.m.

Sgt. Charlie Jones was the responding officer when the call came in Thursday morning.

In his report, Sgt. Jones said two ladders were used in the burglary—one on each side of the facility’s perimeter fence.

Both ladders belonged to TDOT and were supposed to be stored in a carport on the property. A fresh path led from the ladder to the highway.

A piece of black plastic was found tangled in the barbed wire atop the perimeter fence.

The report states, “It is unclear at this time how entry into the garage was obtained.”

Property taken during the burglary has an estimated value of $8,731, and includes: four Stihl chainsaws, Husqvarna chain saw, two Stihl weed eaters, Stihl pole saw, four Kenwood radios, Garmin Legend HCX, DeWalt circular saw, DeWalt portable hand saw, DeWalt 3/8” impact wrench, two DeWalt small impact wrenches, DeWalt grinder, DeWalt reciprocating saw, DeWalt 1/2 “ impact wrench, DeWalt drill, multiple 18 and 20 volt DeWalt batteries and chargers, Lincoln port-a-torch welding set, four Maglites, several Gatorade powders, and two personal water jugs.